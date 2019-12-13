BREAKING: Green Party's Bella Jessop disappointed with Exit Poll

The Halifax candidate said "we didn't want a Tory majority."

Exit polls have forecast a huge Conservative win.

North Bridge Leisure Centre count.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.

"I just want to thank everybody that worked on my campaign. I think the Green campaign in Halifax has actually gone very well. We've had some good feedback.

The exit poll was not quite what we wanted. We didn't want a Tory majority," said Ms Jessop.

There was a 73.25% voter turnout in Calder Valley and 64.82% in Halifax.

58,072 ballot paper were received for Calder Valley and 46,600 were received for Halifax.

The candidates for Calder Valley are:


Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat)


Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)


Richard Phillips (Liberal Party)


Craig Whittaker (Conservative)

The candidates for Halifax are:


Kashif Ali (Conservative)


James Baker (Liberal Democrat)


Bella Jessop (Green)


Holly Lynch (Labour)


Sarah Wood (Brexit)