BREAKING: Green Party's Bella Jessop disappointed with Exit Poll

The Halifax candidate said "we didn't want a Tory majority."
Exit polls have forecast a huge Conservative win.
The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.
"I just want to thank everybody that worked on my campaign. I think the Green campaign in Halifax has actually gone very well. We've had some good feedback.
The exit poll was not quite what we wanted. We didn't want a Tory majority," said Ms Jessop.
There was a 73.25% voter turnout in Calder Valley and 64.82% in Halifax.
58,072 ballot paper were received for Calder Valley and 46,600 were received for Halifax.
The candidates for Calder Valley are:
Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat)
Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)
Richard Phillips (Liberal Party)
Craig Whittaker (Conservative)
The candidates for Halifax are:
Kashif Ali (Conservative)
James Baker (Liberal Democrat)
Bella Jessop (Green)
Holly Lynch (Labour)
Sarah Wood (Brexit)