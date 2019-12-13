BREAKING: Halifax and Calder Valley 2019 General Election roundup

Labour's Holly Lynch and Conservative's Craig Whittaker were victorious.

Both defending candidates in Halifax and Calder Valley were re-elected as MPs in the early hours of this morning.

The Halifax and Calder Valley count at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

There was a 73.25% voter turnout in Calder Valley and 64.82% in Halifax.

58,072 ballot papers were received for Calder Valley and 46,600 were received for Halifax.

The results in Halifax were:

Holly Lynch, Labour, 21,946 votes.

Kashif Ali, Conservative, 18,927 votes.

Sarah Wood, Brexit, 2,813 votes.

James Baker, Liberal Democrats, 2,276 votes.

Bell Jessop, Green, 946 votes.

Ms Lynch said she was "truly humbled" to be represent Halifax again.

"I'm delighted to be re-elected by the people of Halifax, it's a real honour to have won a third term," she said.

Ms Lynch's her majority has decreased from 5,376 to 2,569.

However she also said that the election as a whole was "very disappointing evening for the Labour Party nationally", and that a "lot of soul searching" will be needed.

She stated that the public "had a lot of enthusiasm" for Labour policies, but there were "questions about how they would be paid for".

Ms Lynch also said that a "change in leadership" may be required.

Despite failing to secure a seat for himself, Tory candidate Kashif Ali was pleased with his campaign and the overall Conservative win.

"It was always going to be a tough seat. But we have a majority Conservative government that can finally deliver Brexit after three and a half years of parliament stopping that. My immediate feelings are joy and I'm absolutely thrilled," said Mr Ali.

Meanwhile Halifax's Brexit Party candidate Sarah Wood has shared her thoughts on being a part of the General Election.

"I'm feeling an awful lot of gratitude to be here in this hall tonight. I'm really happy with the way I've ran my campaign and the way my campaign team have performed throughout," said Ms Wood.

Green candidate Bella Jessop said: "I just want to thank everybody that worked on my campaign. I think the Green campaign in Halifax has actually gone very well. We've had some good feedback."

The results in Calder Valley were:

Craig Whittaker, Conservative, 29,981 votes.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, Labour, 24,207 votes.

Javed Bashir, Liberal Democrats, 2,884 votes.

Richard Phillips, Liberal Party, 725.

Mr Whittaker said that it was clear that the people want government to "fix the paralysis of parliament". His majority dramatically increased from 609 to 5,774.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to be given a fourth term by the people of the Calder Valley.



"It is another I won't take for granted. The voters' message was clear, he said.



"They have given us a very clear message of what it is they want and that is fixing Brexit, breaking the deadlock of Parliament and getting on with fixing things that are important to people in society," he said.



"We are a prime leave seat and people are pretty disgusted about Parliament's inability to take responsibility for fixing that most democratic of votes and the trust levels and division that it has caused over the last two and a half years. People are fed up with it," he said.

Labour's Josh Fenton-Glynn, who serves as a Labour councillor for Calder ward, said: "I was disappointed with tonight's results in the national picture. I believe in Labour values and will continue to fight for those Labour values.

"I hope to be returning as a councillor again in 2020, but I'm just going to keep doing what I can in my community and try to continue to."

Coun Fenton-Glynn also said that he will continue his work with local flood prevention charity 'Slow the Flow' and does not know if he will campaign in the next General Election.

Liberal Democrat candidate Javed Bashir said: "We ran a very positive campaign, the outcomes and responses we had on doorsteps have been very positive and reflected how the country is feeling.

"We have a leave constituency, coming in to this election night with a leave revoke was always going to be an uphill struggle."

Liberal Party candidate and bus driver Richard Phillips has said that he is pleased with how his campaign has went.

"I think the campaign for the Liberal Party has gone quite well. We have come across as an alternative vote and I think it has reflected in some of the count so far.

"Hopefully this is going to be a step in the right direction for people wanting real liberalism in Calder Valley," said Mr Phillips.