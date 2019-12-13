BREAKING: Halifax and Calder Valley results

Labour's Holly Lynch took the Halifax seat and Conservative's Craig Whittaker took Calder Valley.

Both defending candidates were re-elected as MPs tonight.

Ms Lynch won with 21,496 votes. Conservative Kashif Ali received 18927, Green candidate Bella Jessop won 946, Brexit Party's Sarah Wood 2813 and Lib Dem's James Baker 2276.

She said she was "truly humbled" to be represent Halifax again.

Mr Whittaker won with 29,981 votes. Beating Labour's Josh Fenton-Glynn's 24,207 votes. Lib Dem Javed Bashir won 2884 and Liberal Party's Richard Phillips received 725.

He said that it was clear that the people want government to "fix the paralysis of parliament".

The count took place at North Bridge Leisure Centre.