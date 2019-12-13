BREAKING: High voter turnout for Calder Valley

73.25% voter turnout in Calder Valley and 64.82% in Halifax.
58,072 ballot paper were recieved for Calder Valley and 46,600 were received for Halifax.
Exit polls have forcasted a huge Conservatie win.
The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.
The candidates for Calder Valley are:
Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat)
Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)
Richard Phillips (Liberal Party)
Craig Whittaker (Conservative)
The candidates for Halifax are:
Kashif Ali (Conservative)
James Baker (Liberal Democrat)
Bella Jessop (Green)
Holly Lynch (Labour)
Sarah Wood (Brexit)