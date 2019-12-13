BREAKING: Liberal Party candidate says campaign is "a step in the right direction for people wanting real liberalism"

This is Richard Phillips' first political campaign.

Liberal Party candidate and bus driver Richard Phillips has said that he is pleased with how his campaign has went.

North Bridge Leisure Centre count.

"I think the campaign for the Liberal Party has gone quite well. We have come across as an alternative vote and I think it has reflected in some of the count so far.

Hopefully this is going to be a step in the right direction for people wanting real liberalism in Calder Valley," said Richard Phillips, candidate for the Liberal Party.

Meanwhile Brexit Party candidate Sarah Wood has shared her thoughts on being a part of the General Eletion.

"I'm feeling an awful lot of gratitude to be here in this hall tonight. I'm really happy with the way I've ran my campaign and the way my campaign team have performed throughout.

"I have heard about the exit poll so I'm not sure how well I'm going to do here in Halifax," said Sarah Wood, Halifax candidate for the Brexit Party.

Exit polls have forecast a huge Conservative win.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.

There was a 73.25% voter turnout in Calder Valley and 64.82% in Halifax.

58,072 ballot paper were received for Calder Valley and 46,600 were received for Halifax.

Ballots for both constituencies are being counted at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

The candidates for Calder Valley are:



Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat)



Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)



Richard Phillips (Liberal Party)



Craig Whittaker (Conservative)

The candidates for Halifax are:



Kashif Ali (Conservative)



James Baker (Liberal Democrat)



Bella Jessop (Green)



Holly Lynch (Labour)



Sarah Wood (Brexit)