Brexit Party will pose a major problem for Labour in the North, Nigel Farage claims as he challenges Boris Johnson to drop his EU deal

Nigel Farage has thrown down a challenge to Boris Johnson insisting that if the Prime Minister does not drop his EU Withdrawal Agreement and form a "Leave alliance" the Brexit Party will field a candidate in every seat in Britain.

Launching the party's General Election campaign in Westminster today, Mr Farage said that the PM's deal did not represent Brexit.

Mr Farage said that if the Tories did not agree to an alliance and abandon the deal he would make sure every household in the country was made aware it was a "sell out" of Brexit.

The Brexit Party leader said that if Mr Johnson did not agree to his terms: "We will contest every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Pic: PA

He added: "I say to Boris Johnson - drop the deal."

His top targets include "Labour Leave" seats represented by "Remain MPs", he says, adding he plans to campaign next week in East Midlands and North East.

And he said the Labour Party represents Islington not Islwyn, Hampstead, not Huddersfield, and Dalston, not Doncaster."

"The Brexit Party poses a very major problem to Labour, particularly in Wales, the Midlands, and certainly many parts of the North of England.

"There are so many Labour Leave seats represented by Remain Members of Parliament. Be in no doubt, in terms of winning seats, we view those constituencies around the country as being absolutely among our top targets."

The party has already unveiled its Parliamentary candidates in the majority of Yorkshire constituencies, including key marginals like Keighley and Penistone and Stocksbridge.

The launch came amid reports that the anti-EU party could concentrate resources on 20 to 40 Labour seats in Leave areas.

But The Times said the scale could be much greater than anticipated amid concerns the party could be "no-platformed" at the election if it scales back candidates.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said: "We are not interested in doing any pacts with the Brexit Party or indeed with anybody else." The Communities Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are in this to win it."

US President Donald Trump yesterday appeared to call for an electoral pact between Mr Farage and Boris Johnson, saying the pair could become an "unstoppable force".

Mr Farage said an option would be a "non-aggression pact" with Mr Johnson, describing it as a "one-off opportunity".

He would not say whether or not he is standing in the election, saying that would become clear in the coming days.

The former Ukip leader said the campaign launch is about the party making clear it is "very, very prepared to compromise".

He added that the only way to get Brexit done is to "form a Leave alliance" and win the election with a "big stonking majority".

In response, James Cleverly MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “A vote for Farage risks letting Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street via the back door - and the country spending 2020 having two referendums on Brexit and Scottish independence. It will not get Brexit done - and it will create another gridlocked Parliament that doesn’t work.”