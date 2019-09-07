Brighouse dog care centre and pool plan given the go-ahead on former baths site

Plans have been given the go-ahead to convert the former Brighouse swimming baths into a dog day care centre which will have its own pool for animals to swim in.

The change of use application was submitted for the building on Mill Royd Street to create a dog hydrotherapy, training, and day care centre

The proposal consists of internal alterations to provide a functioning workplace for the business by forming internal rooms from stud partitions.

There are no plans to alter the exterior structure of the building, other than to reinforce the boundaries with the appropriate fencing

Charlotte Marsh from Paddle and Chase, the business behind the application said in the proposals: "The building will be split into several different areas so that we are covering each dog's needs.

"From the main floor for our bouncier and higher energy dogs, to a sensory room for older dogs or dogs that need more space in a calmer environment, with different levels of stimulation.

"We will then have a puppy area for those younger dogs finding their feet and starting to learn their rules and boundaries with new friends.

"To our Hydrotherapy room for dogs to experience a different type of exercise and recover from injuries through rehabilitation with our fully qualified hydrotherapist.

"All dogs that will be entering our doors will firstly have to pass a temperament assessment by our qualified canine behaviourist.

"This is so we can find out about the dog and its needs to ensure all our dogs and staff are mixing with the appropriate dogs.

"We know that all dogs have different needs, so we can find out which ones need extra training or who needs a bit more space from the higher energy dogs. The care we provide will be specific to each dog to ensure that all their needs are met."

The business says it will be offering a range of training classes and reaching out to local vets to use the facilities in particular the hydrotherapy pool as it is expected to be the largest in the area, suitable for large breeds.

Paddle and Chase will also be contacting local dog rescues and charities to use our facilities free of charge to ensure that their dogs get the extra stimulation, training and socialisation to help them in their goal to be adopted.

"We believe that Paddle and Chase will be a great addition to the local community and with everything we do we will create a positive impact," said Mrs Marsh.

"By setting up our business at The Old Public Baths in Brighouse, we will be restoring a well-known building that has been empty since 2006.

"Our business will offer a new and unique service to the area and we hope to create more jobs for Brighouse by employing part and full-time employees as the business expands.

"We have been around to see many new businesses open and the redevelopment of the local area especially over the last few years with the new swimming baths, Rokt and lots of busy eateries and bars.

"We feel like our business would fit perfectly within the local community of Brighouse.

"We are both local ladies who have very fond memories of years spent at The Old Brighouse Baths as children and we would love to be part of restoring the building and making it become a fantastic part of Brighouse once again."