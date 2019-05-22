Brighouse plans for fire damaged building given the go-ahead

Plans for a fire ravaged Brighouse factory that will see the demolition of the existing structure and new units built have been given the go-ahead.

Proposals were submitted to Calderdale Council for the complex that was occupied by Crompton Mouldings Ltd up until July 2018 when a fire broke out and severely damaged the building.

Plans have approved by Calderdale Council fo the remaining parts of the damaged structure to be demolished to make way for a replacement building.

The layout and shape of the new unit will be the same as the one it replaces and will be typical of many industrial units throughout the area

In July 2018 firefighters from across West Yorkshire tackled the huge factory blaze on Wakefield Road, Brighouse.

More than 70 firefighters from across the brigade were called out to a large fire at the plastic manufacturer.

Fire crews were met by huge plumes of smoke as they arrived at the site.

The large single storey warehouse, measuring around 60 metres by 60 metres, was completely engulfed in flames. At its height, there were 12 fire engines and four aerial appliances on scene.

Crews used 10 large jets to tackle the fire and worked quickly to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring buildings – saving two businesses either side.

Speaking at the time the Incident Commander, District Commander Toby May, said: “Crews worked in extremely arduous conditions to bring the fire under control”.

“They worked tirelessly in the blistering heat and managed to stop the spread of the fire to neighbouring buildings and businesses – because of this the two businesses either side are able to continue trading”.

“If it weren’t for the brave actions of our firefighters this incident could have escalated and incorporated other buildings within the site”