Budget cuts warning from senior Calderdale councillors

Calderdale Council will need to make more cuts to balance its budget next year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the warning from senior councillors although there is hope cuts may be tempered by the Government’s reviewing of “fair funding” for local authorities.

At a recent meeting, senior councillors heard funding changes being considered by the Government might benefit councils like Calderdale, giving more weight – and cash – to local authorities with higher levels of deprivation and lower council tax bases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, said cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre: “This has the potential to benefit us comparatively speaking – although not to wipe out the need for some cuts.”

Halifax Town Hall

Councils who had benefited from Government funding arrangements over recent years were likely to push back against changes, said Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden).

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion, was more optimistic that less of a weighting to rural areas - where councils had to cover more distance to deliver services - or authorities with big business rate and council tax receipts would benefit places like Calderdale.

Whereas boroughs with a lot of Band E properties could bring in a lot of council tax revenue, places like Calderdale, where most homes fall into Band A, raising less money, could receive more Government funding as a result of changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel quite hopeful that it might actually give us a bit of relief in terms of this budget process,” she said.

Cabinet was considering the authority’s mid-term financial plan, which covers 2026-27 to 2028-29, also the “opening salvo” in budget deliberations for 2026-27, said Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Coun Dacre said the review meant there was uncertainty around what the council might have to spend in 2026-27 because it had not been finalised yet.

She warned: “Inevitably the proposals will disadvantage other local authorities and if, as a result of the consultation, the Government does amend the current suggestions, we could lose out and find ourselves having further cuts to make.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directorates continually review how the council can most effectively and efficiently achieve the outcomes it wants from services as well as meeting its value-for-money duty to local taxpayers and Government, said Coun Dacre.

There was good news, albeit with some caution, regarding the council’s general balances – reserves the council has available in case of emergency.

“I’m pleased that we retain general balances of over £7m, which are in excess of the agreed level of £5m.

“The plans also recognises and reminds us that we must be cautious and endeavour to avoid the use of reserves to support revenue spend,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council should continue working towards replenishing these from 2026-27 onwards as planned, she said.

Major financial challenges include familiar ones, according to the report.

“Children’s and adults’ social care, special educational needs and disabilities, (SEND), highways, and waste management continue to drive overspend.

“Previous budget increases have not fully covered actual costs – most savings plans have been delivered effectively, but further efficiencies will be required,” it said.