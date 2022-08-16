Calder Valley MP backs Liz Truss for next PM
The Calder Valley’s MP is backing Liz Truss to become the next Prime Minister.
Craig Whittaker and the rest of the Conservative’s whips had – until today – declined to say who they thought should win the Conservative leadership race so they could be “neutral”.
But now the Chief Whip has allowed the MPs to say publicly who they are backing, and Mr Whittaker has chosen Liz Truss.
"As Government Whips, we had to stay neutral for much of the campaign,” he posted on social media.
“However it is great to now have those shackles removed by the Chief Whip and we are free to declare who we support.
“I'm backing Liz Truss and it's a privilege to do so!”
Whips are MPs or Lords appointed by each party in Parliament to help organise their party's contribution to parliamentary business.
Who will replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister will be announced on September 5.