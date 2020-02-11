Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker praises the community and agency response to devastating floods

The MP for the Calder Valley has praised the work that has been done by the community and agencies in response to the floods that have devastated his constituency.

Craig Whittaker MP was out in the Calder Valley visiting communities as they assessed the damage caused by the floods brought by Storm Ciara.

Staff beginning cleaning the Blue Tea Pot cafe as residents begin clearing up following severe flooding beside the River Calder on February 10, 2020 in Mytholmroyd, (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Posting on his official Facebbok page Mr Whittaker said: "Having visited every community around the Calder Valley over the last two days, I must say the response by emergency services, Calderdale Council, the EA, hundreds of volunteers and all services has been second to none.

"The community spirit, as always, has been brilliant!

"It now appears that around 450 homes and 400 businesses have been flooded, making the Calder Valley yet again, the worst hit area.

"These businesses and homes flooded cover a wider area than ever before - Walsden, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot, Elland, Rastrick and Brighouse.

"As well as speaking to many people who have been affected over the last two days, I have been lobbying ministers and Secretaries of State for a package to help those who were badly hit similar to the package that I managed to secure back in 2015.

"I've also hosted the Floods Minister (Rebecca Pow) with the EA late this afternoon who came up to see the devistation first hand.

"The Secretary of State for DEFRA, Theresa Villiers is visiting the control centre tomorrow in Leeds then in the Calder Valley on Wednesday morning. I have also got a face to face meeting with Robert Jenrick tomorrow, the Secretary of State for Housing to discuss further funding.

"The Government today has triggered the Belwin Scheme for local authorities to help with the clean up.

"Can I thank all those people who I visited today and all those who are doing a fantastic job to help those most in need."