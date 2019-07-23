Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker reacts to Boris Johnson's Conservative leadership and Prime Minister victory

The Conservative Calder Valley MP has reacted to the news of Boris Johnson winning the race to be the new party leader and Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt's 46,656. The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Posting on Twitter Craig Whittaker MP said: "Congratulations to @BorisJohnson. We must now pull together as a party, ensure that we deliver Brexit and then make sure that Jeremy Corbyn gets nowhere near Downing Street."

