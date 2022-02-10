Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker steps down from ministerial post but still backs Gorvernment

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker has stepped down as a parliamentary whip - but says he still supports the Government.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:28 am
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:30 am

The Conservative MP says he has left his post as Lord Commissioner for HM Treasury for personal reasons.

"I am 100 per cent supportive of the Government," he added.

Mr Whittaker is still MP for the Calder Valley, a role he has held since 2010.

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker
