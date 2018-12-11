Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker welcomes £196.5m funding for Calderdale NHS trust

The Calder Valley MP believes the funding that will help revamp Calderdale Royal Hospital is a huge boost for the health service.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has approved £196.5 million of capital funding to progress plans for reconfiguration of hospital and community services in Calderdale and Huddersfield.

The funding is part of a £230 million allocation to West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership. It includes schemes at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust and Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust.

READ MORE: Huge £196.5m of funding approved for Calderdale hospital revamp

Conservative MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker said: "I recently met the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who has announced that Calderdale Royal Hospital & Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will receive £196.5 million to improve our local health services.

"This unprecedented investment in our local health services will see £21.91 million awarded in the current spending period with the remainder following business case approval.

"This announcement means more investment in our local facilities which will improve the quality of our local health services. This announcement is part of an extra £1 billion in capital funding for health services awarded to areas across England (£230 million has been allocated to the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership).

“Whilst my opponents were engaging in publicity stunts, I have been working with our local doctors and the Government, to ensure that our local health services receive the long-term investment that they need.

"This £196.5 million investment is a huge boost for our local health service and follows the Government’s commitment to spend an extra £20.5 billion a year on our NHS. Ensuring that residents across the Calder Valley can access good quality health care for their family is one of my top priorities and the announcement today, and the better services that this will help to provide, will be welcomed by everybody in Calder Valley."