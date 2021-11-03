Calder Valley MP joins more than 100 objectors to Rastrick homes proposals

Calderdale planning councillors will consider John Crossley’s outline application to build 26 homes at land off Bowling Alley when they meet next Tuesday, November 9, from 2pm.

The site is made up of two separate parcels of land, the main part adjacent to Bowling Alley, which is part of a much larger enclosed piece of land, and a smaller piece at the southern end of the site.

The council has received 121 letters of objection to the proposals, as well as four letters of support, and planning officers are recommending the Planning Sub-committee be mindful to approve the plans, subject to legal agreements relating to highways, education, open space and affordable housing being completed.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker is among those opposing the plans

Concerns raised by the objectors range from highways issues, including safety and parking, and drainage, design and amenity matters, to the impact on wildlife and the environment.

One of the objections included on the council’s planning portal, from Martin Collins, summarises two of the major concerns residents have expressed about the proposals, highway safety and fear building new homes would increase flooding risk.

His objection states: “The main road is all ready too busy with people using it as an rat run for people getting to the M62 and Brighouse.

“What about the local wild life what nest and live on that land?

“But the main reason is in early February when Rastrick Common was completely flooded, all the locals residents had to get out and deal with the problem, out on the road clearing for six hours, saving our homes.”

But in a document supporting the application, chartered town planner Roger Lee, for the applicant, says the land is at the heart of an existing settlement and close to Rastrick Common which is on a public transport route with links to Brighouse and Huddersfield and with a primary school and library, medical, recreational and social facilities within walking distance of the site.

All these aspects make it a sustainable location for development and would deliver much needed housing in Calderdale, of which there has been a “chronic shortage” over the last six years , says Mr Lee.

Mr Crossley himself has commented that regarding claims about water coming off his land that drains were put in place while renovation work was carried out and floodwater came via Toothill Bank not Bowling Alley.

Objectors include Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker, and his daughter Coun Sophie Whittaker (Con, Rastrick) and Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) are also opposing the plans.

As well as legal agreements, which include money the developer will have to pay to enable the council to provide extra school places, for example, officers believe planning conditions imposed can address concerns about flooding and other issues.