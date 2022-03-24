Calder Valley MP praises Chancellor's budget plan but Halifax's MP calls for more support for families facing fuel poverty

But Halifax's MP Holly Lynch says Rish Sunak has left people to "fend for themselves in the middle of a cost of living crisis".

The Spring Statement, announced by The Chancellor yesterday, included raising the National Insurance payment threshold to shield lower earners from the impact of the forthcoming hike, cutting 5p off fuel duty and promising to reduce income tax by 1p in 2024.

Mr Whittaker said the statement's measures were "a good and genuine attempt to ease some of the burden for families".

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker has praised the Chancellor's measures

"Whilst the challenge for the Chancellor has been complex, his announcements, not just in the Spring Statement but over the last few weeks as a total, show what a master class act he really is," said Mr Whittaker.

"The measures he has put in place will go a long way with helping hard-pressed families in these difficult and turbulent economic times.

"What is more important is that it is the working poor who will benefit to the full extent of his changes.

"Whilst everyone acknowledges the current economic situation is tough for everybody, these changes are a good and genuine attempt to ease some of the burden for families."

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch has called on the Government to do more to support people facing fuel poverty

But the Chancellor has come in for criticism from some who say they did not go far enough to help those on the lowest incomes facing soaring energy costs and rising inflation.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch said: "Taxes are now at levels not seen in 70 years and inflation is higher than we've seen in a generation.

"Disposable household income is set to see the biggest decline ever on record this year and yet the Chancellor has left households and businesses to fend for themselves in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

"A third of all households in Calderdale will be experiencing fuel poverty come April and the fact that so many local parents are having to make the choice between keeping the heating on and feeding their kids is truly heartbreaking and, frankly, a disgrace.

"The Chancellor could have introduced a windfall tax on energy companies to assist families facing fuel poverty but chose not to.