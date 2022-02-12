Calderdale awarded £875,767 to support vulnerable families and build brighter futures

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced that councils across England will receive a share of over £200 million in 2022/2023 to support vulnerable families in their communities and help them build a brighter future.

Working jointly with the Department for Education and other departments, the extra money from the Supporting Families Programme will help local areas tackle the challenges that vulnerable families face including those that put them at risk of neglect or harm the Government has said.

Minister for Levelling up Communities Kemi Badenoch said: “As a society we must help the most vulnerable in our communities and the government is focused on giving families the support they need to build a better future.

View of Halifax