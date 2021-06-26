Calderdale chief executive steps down from role with Yorkshire resilience forum

Robin Tuddenham, cheif executive Calderdale Council

Kersten, who is Chief Executive of Bradford Council, will step into the role previously filled by Robin Tuddenham, and will work alongside current co-Chairs Dave Walton (West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service) and Tyron Joyce (West Yorkshire Police) to provide strategic guidance and support to enable West Yorkshire communities be better prepared to cope with potential risks and help them to recover following a major incident.

Robin Tuddenham, Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, stepped down from the role in May after more than three years, to pursue commitments in other roles.

Kersten said: “I want to pay tribute to Robin, my local government colleague and previous co-Chair of the West Yorkshire LRF. He and his colleague co-Chairs showed exemplary leadership in meeting the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic.

"These are big boots to fill. But I am committed to maintaining the strong partnership working in the LRF and to protect West Yorkshire as far as possible from threats to the safety and security and wider wellbeing of communities, businesses and places.”

As well as being Chief Executive of Bradford Council since 2015, Kersten also chairs the Yorkshire and Humber Chief Executive’s Board, the Serious and Organised Crime Strategic Partnership for West Yorkshire and is the lead Chief Executive for the Yorkshire Leaders Board.

She also leads on innovation, business growth and the digital agenda within the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is a member of the Council of the University of Bradford and a lay canon of Bradford Cathedral.

Originally from Edinburgh, Kersten regards herself as a bona fide Yorkshire woman, having lived and worked here for most of her adult life and raising her children in Bradford. In the 2020 new year’s honours list, Kersten was made a CBE for her services to the communities and economy of Bradford.

Dave Walton said: “We’re extremely pleased to have Kersten joining us as co-Chair. She has been involved with the LRF for some time and her expertise and knowledge to date has been invaluable. Kersten brings with her a wealth of experience working on real issues in local communities and we look forward to continuing to develop the excellent work of the Partnership.