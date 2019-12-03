Calderdale chief wants more of our towns and villages involved in the Tour de Yorkshire 2020

The chief executive of Calderdale Council is wanting more of the borough's town and villages to be included in next year's Tour de Yorkshire 2020.

Halifax has been unveiled as one of the eight host locations for the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 by organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O).

Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, Robin Tuddenham,

The stages for the sixth edition – which will take place next year between Thursday April 30 and Sunday May 3 – will either start or finish in Halifax, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Leeds, Skipton, Beverley, Redcar and Leyburn.

The Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, Robin Tuddenham, said: “I’m delighted that Halifax will once again be a start or finish location for the Tour de Yorkshire.

"This will be the third time that the town has featured as a host and the images of the cyclists leaving the magnificent Piece Hall are some of the most iconic of the race.

“As ever, I know that the people of Calderdale will turn out and give the riders a fantastic welcome.

"We’ll now look forward to the full route announcement in January and hope that many other villages and towns in Calderdale play a big part in the race in 2020.”