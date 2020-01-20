Calderdale Conservative group reveals its new leader Councillor Steven Leigh

The Conservative group in Calderdale has revealed its new leader after the resignation of Scott Benton after his recent election as MP for Blackpool South.

Councillor Steven Leigh MBE (Ryburn) has been announced as the new Leader of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council.

Steven has been the Chairman of the Place Scrutiny Board of Calderdale Council prior to his Election as Leader last Friday night.

Steven was elected to the Council in May 2018, and on January 1 2019 he was awarded the MBE for his services to Small Businesses and the Economy of Yorkshire.

Commenting on his appointment as Conservative Leader, Coun Leigh said: “I am pleased and very proud to have been elected to this important position.

"It has come about because of Scott Benton becoming an MP, for which I warmly congratulate him on behalf of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council”.

“Scott will be a hard act to follow, but I relish the challenges ahead.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the electors of Ryburn, who remain my top priority, for electing me to the Council.

"I also thank the Conservative Councillors on Calderdale Council for choosing me as their Leader, and I pledge myself to continuing to do my very best for the residents of Ryburn Ward, and Conservatives throughout Calderdale who have been so tremendously supportive and appreciative of the efforts of all the Conservative Councillors in the Borough”.

