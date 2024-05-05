Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party successfully kept seven of the eight seats it was defending and won three seats from the Conservatives.

Labour now has a nine seat majority over all other parties to control Calderdale Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Scullion felt she could also look forward to the next round of contests in 2026 – 2025 being a fallow year - but feels in politics nothing could be taken for granted.

Coun Jane Scullion

Hard work lay ahead in a range of projects including the new leisure centre development at North Bridge in Halifax and the Local Plan, among others things.

“I am very humbled people have put their trust in us again.