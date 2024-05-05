Calderdale Council election results 2024: Calderdale Council's Labour leader 'humbled' after party increases majority
The party successfully kept seven of the eight seats it was defending and won three seats from the Conservatives.
Labour now has a nine seat majority over all other parties to control Calderdale Council.
Coun Scullion felt she could also look forward to the next round of contests in 2026 – 2025 being a fallow year - but feels in politics nothing could be taken for granted.
Hard work lay ahead in a range of projects including the new leisure centre development at North Bridge in Halifax and the Local Plan, among others things.
“I am very humbled people have put their trust in us again.
“We’ve got some good young people coming on board so I am very hopeful for 2026 – but politics can throw out interesting local results!” she said.
