Calderdale Council election results 2024: Calderdale Council's Labour leader 'humbled' after party increases majority

Labour group leader Jane Scullion has thanked voters for putting their trust in the party, as it increased its majority in the 2024 Calderdale Council elections.
By John Greenwood
Published 5th May 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The party successfully kept seven of the eight seats it was defending and won three seats from the Conservatives.

Labour now has a nine seat majority over all other parties to control Calderdale Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Scullion felt she could also look forward to the next round of contests in 2026 – 2025 being a fallow year - but feels in politics nothing could be taken for granted.

Coun Jane ScullionCoun Jane Scullion
Coun Jane Scullion

Hard work lay ahead in a range of projects including the new leisure centre development at North Bridge in Halifax and the Local Plan, among others things.

“I am very humbled people have put their trust in us again.

“We’ve got some good young people coming on board so I am very hopeful for 2026 – but politics can throw out interesting local results!” she said.

Related topics:Calderdale CouncilLabourLocal PlanHalifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.