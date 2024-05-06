Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And so it proved – but it could have been worse, he said, as his party held onto three of the seven seats it was defending.

The national situation certainly played its part, he said.

The Conservatives lost Illingworth and Mixenden, Ryburn and Rastrick to Labour and Northowram and Shelf to the Green Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Calderdale Conservatives Councillor Steven Leigh

In the morning of the count, the group were worried about losing six wards so to hold three was a good result in the circumstances, said Coun Leigh.

“Given the results in the country, that’s pretty good and speaks volumes for the Conservative supporters throughout Calderdale that have stuck with us under very difficult times,” he said.

Coun Leigh gave those voters his party’s sincere thanks.

“It’s a pity some good councillors have lost their seats due to events at Westminster that have a material impact, and I am sorry to lose some dearly esteemed colleagues who have worked so hard for Calderdale.

“We will be back with a vengeance!” he said.

Liberal Democrat group leader Coun Paul Bellenger was happy his party held both his own Greetland and Stainland ward and Warley ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group believed they could start making progress in several others, he said.

“We are extremely pleased to have returned the two seats we have worked hard for, and by a good majority of votes,” said Coun Bellenger.

Elland was a ward which showed potential for the party with a strong performance, he said.

Leader of the Green Party group, Coun Martin Hey, was delighted his party now have a clean sweep of the Northowram and Shelf seats and were also making inroads in other parts of Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great result for the Greens in Calderdale, with another councillor elected and good progress across the borough.

“Our positive message for the future and our focus on the local priorities of residents remain really popular on the doorsteps and counteract the general disillusionment with politics seem across the country.