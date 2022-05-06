Calderdale Council election results in full: How many votes did the candidates get?

One of the biggest shocks came in the Northowram and Shelf ward where Green candidate Martin Hey was elected by just SEVEN votes. He ousted Conservative Stephen Baines who was looking to retain his seat.
Here is a look in full of the results in each ward.
Brighouse: Howard Blagbrough (Con) - 1642 votes, Frank Malcolm Darley (Lab) - 977, Michael James Sutton (Lib Dem) - 284, Adrian Thompson (Green) - 192.
Calder: Christine Bampton-Smith (Lib Dem) 339, Sarah Courtney (Lab) - 3046, Helen Claire Lasham (Freedom Alliance – Stop the Great Reset) - 57, Alan McDonald (Green) - 465, Jill Smith-Moorhouse (Con) - 745.
Elland: Javed Bashir (Lib Dem) - 236, Barry Crossland (Green) - 234, Angie Gallagher (Lab) - 1449, Joseph Paul Stephen Matthews (Con) - 952.
Greetland and Stainland: Jacob Cook (Con) - 1164, Jacquelyn Haigh (Green) - 185, Rahat Ullah Khan (Lab) - 315, Christine Prashad (Lib Dem) - 1565.
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe: Israr Ahmed (Lab) - 751, Joe William Atkinson (Con) - 1828, Elaine Hey (Green) - 449, Jennie Rigg (Lib Dem) - 289.
Illingworth and Mixenden: Laura Beesley (Green) - 112, Nikki Kelly (Con) - 1019; Sean Loftus (Ind) - 105, Alexander Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem) - 64, Dan Sutherland (Lab) - 1208.
Luddenden Foot: Abbie Carr (Lib Dem) - 223, Craig Ashton Oates (Con) - 947, Scott Patient (Lab) - 2238, Kate Sweeny (Green) - 212.
Northowram and Shelf: Stephen Baines (Con) - 1357, Catherine Jane Crosland (Lib Dem) - 73, Martin Hey (Green) - 1364, David Wager (Lab) - 609.
Ovenden (two seats): Jean Andrea Bellenger (Lib Dem) - 197, Stuart Cairney (Lab) - 881, Catherine Graham (Green) - 159, Peter John Hunt (Con) - 476, Finn Jensen (Green) - 116, Helen Rivron (Lab) - 997, Andrew Tagg (Con) - 562.
Park: Shazad Fazal (Lab) - 2430, Mark Mullany (Green) - 159, Abdul Rehman (Lib Dem) - 601, Shakir Saghir (Con) - 565.
Rastrick: Regan Dickenson (Con) - 1520, Peter Judge (Lab) - 1202, Matthew Lawson (Green) - 185, Richard Arthur Phillips (Lib Dem) - 150.
Ryburn: Freda Davis (Green) - 253, Steven Leigh (Con) - 1544, Leah Webster (Lab) - 1307, Peter Wilcock (Lib Dem) - 167.
Skircoat: Kathleen Haigh-Hutchinson (Lib Dem) - 235, John Michael Holdsworth (Con) - 1270, Colin Hutchinson (Lab) - 2227, Phil Whitbread (Green) - 209.
Sowerby Bridge: David Booth (Green) - 214, Mark Llewellyn Edwards (Con) - 996, Dot Foster (Lab) - 1551 , Tom Stringfellow (Lib Dem) - 258.
Todmorden: Helen Brundell (Lab) - 1982, Chris Jackson (National Front) - 101, Naveed Khan (Con) - 569, Nikki Stocks (Lib Dem) - 309, Kieran Turner (Green) - 347.
Town: Elliot Hey (Green) - 178, Penny Hutchinson (Con) - 988, Rosemary Tatchell (Lib Dem) - 130, Joe Thompson (Lab) - 1198.
Warley: Dave Budge (Ind) - 93, Martin Robert Davies (Freedom Alliance – Freedom for the People) - 59, Vishal Gupta (Con) - 355, Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem) - 1542, David Veitch (Lab) - 1160, Katie Witham (Green) - 96.