Group Leader Tim Swift successfully defended his Town ward seat for Labour, with key seats including Ovenden, Illingworth and Mixenden, and Elland all remaining with his party.

Only one gain was made on the day, but a notable one as the Greens won only their second ever seat on Calderdale Council.

Last year, when Martin Hey ousted senior Conservative Stephen Baines in Northowram and Shelf, it was a shock and by a slim seven vote margin.

Coun Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council

This time around, with the ward’s seat vacated by retiring Independent Roger Taylor up for grabs, the Greens won the race with Dan Wood lodging a decisive majority of 1,240 over Mr Baines, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats only lodging low numbers there.

The results leave Labour with 28 seats on the council, a five seat majority over all other parties.

Coun Swift said: “It’s a strong set of results for Labour after what’s been a pretty challenging year for everyone and particularly after approving the Local Plan just before the start of the campaign, which was quite controversial.”

Coun Swift said Labour leadership of the council had given the borough stability in difficult times.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) and Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot)

“It has given stable leadership of the council at a time when everybody desperately needed it, through flooding, Covid and now the cost of living crisis, and I am pleased the mandate will continue,” he said.

“Our core priorities are not going to change, particularly doing everything we can to support Calderdale residents and businesses through the cost of living crisis – that remains top of the agenda.”

The Conservatives have 15 seats, the Liberal Democrats six and the Green Party two.

Despite the recently adopted Local Plan proving most controversial in south and east Calderdale areas like Brighouse and Rastrick, Labour increased its vote there, giving winning Conservatives a run for their money in both wards.

Coun Sophie Whittaker (Con, Rastrick) and Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse)

In the event, Brenda Monteith and Chris Pillai held on for the Conservatives in Brighouse and Rastrick respectively.

Some of the early results saw Labour secure key North Halifax seats when Steph Clarke increased her majority in Illingworth and Mixenden and Stuart Cairney, fighting Ovenden for the second year running - two seats in the ward were contested last year - was victorious again.

In Elland, David Veitch held the seat for Labour, while Simon Ashton did the same for the party in Sowerby Bridge, seats where the party’s sitting candidates had stepped down.

The Conservatives saw David Kirton returned in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe and Felicity Issott back in Ryburn ward.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland)

The Liberal Democrats successfully defended Warley and Greetland and Stainland, wards where they continue to hold all the seats, Abigail Carr in the former ward, where retiring group leader James Baker vacated the seat, and Sue Holdsworth victorious in the latter.

Elsewhere Labour notched up some thumping majorities, including Rahat Khan in Park and Mike Barnes successfully returned in Skircoat.

Labour’s hold on the upper Calder Valley seats tightened with more big majorities for Silvia Dacre in Todmorden, Israr Ahmed in Calder and Katie Kimber in Luddenden Foot.

