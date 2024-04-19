Calderdale Council elections: Labour pulls support from Calderdale Council election candidate Khuram Majid over retweets

The Labour Party has pulled support from one of its Calderdale candidates in May’s local elections, it is understood.
By John Greenwood
Published 19th Apr 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 18:43 BST
Khuram Majid will appear on the ballot paper as the party’s candidate for Elland ward on Calderdale Council because it is too late to change but Labour is understood to have withdrawn its support.

It has been indicated Mr Majid has been administratively suspended by the party pending an internal investigation over social media posts he is alleged to have retweeted.

The full candidate list for Elland ward is: Barry Crossland (Green); Peter Hunt (Conservative); Khuram Majid (Labour); Richard Phillips (Liberal Democrat).

Labour is understood to have pulled its support ahead of the elections in two weeks time

The seat is currently held by the Conservative Party.

Calderdale voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, with the votes being counted in Halifax the next day on Friday, May 3.

If you have a story to share or an event you think we should cover, you can contact the Courier’s reporting team by emailing us [email protected]

