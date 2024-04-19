Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Khuram Majid will appear on the ballot paper as the party’s candidate for Elland ward on Calderdale Council because it is too late to change but Labour is understood to have withdrawn its support.

It has been indicated Mr Majid has been administratively suspended by the party pending an internal investigation over social media posts he is alleged to have retweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full candidate list for Elland ward is: Barry Crossland (Green); Peter Hunt (Conservative); Khuram Majid (Labour); Richard Phillips (Liberal Democrat).

Labour is understood to have pulled its support ahead of the elections in two weeks time

The seat is currently held by the Conservative Party.

Calderdale voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, with the votes being counted in Halifax the next day on Friday, May 3.