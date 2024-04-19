Calderdale Council elections: Labour pulls support from Calderdale Council election candidate Khuram Majid over retweets
Khuram Majid will appear on the ballot paper as the party’s candidate for Elland ward on Calderdale Council because it is too late to change but Labour is understood to have withdrawn its support.
It has been indicated Mr Majid has been administratively suspended by the party pending an internal investigation over social media posts he is alleged to have retweeted.
The full candidate list for Elland ward is: Barry Crossland (Green); Peter Hunt (Conservative); Khuram Majid (Labour); Richard Phillips (Liberal Democrat).
The seat is currently held by the Conservative Party.
Calderdale voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, with the votes being counted in Halifax the next day on Friday, May 3.
