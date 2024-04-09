Calderdale Council elections May 2024: All the candidates for this year's Calderdale Council elections
This year, 74 candidates will contest the 17 seats that are up for election, from across five parties and several independents.
Labour is defending eight seats, the Conservatives defending seven and the Liberal Democrats two.
Last year, Labour retained overall control of Calderdale Council - the results leaving Labour on 28 seats, the Conservatives with 15, the Liberal Democrats on six, and the Greens with two.
Once again, when Calderdale voters go the the polls to vote in the borough elections, they will need to show an accepted form of photographic ID at the polling station to receive a ballot paper.
More details about what is required and how you can get it if needed are available online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/elections-and-voting/voter-identification on the council’s website.
Ward-by-ward, here is who is standing this time around:
An * denotes sitting councillor and ** denotes new candidate for the party defending the seat as several councillors from parties holding various seats are not standing for re-election.
Brighouse: Kim Atkinson (Green); Geraldine Carter (Conservative)**; Frank Darnley (Labour), Jennie Rigg (Liberal Democrat).
Calder: Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)*; Christopher David Lee (Conservative); Mark Stanley (Green); Chris Wadsworth (Liberal Democrat).
Elland: Barry Crossland (Green); Peter Hunt (Conservative)**; Khuram Majid (Labour); Richard Phillips (Liberal Democrat).
Greetland and Stainland: Paul Bellenger (Liberal Democrat)*; Alex Greenwood (Conservative); Jacquelyn Haigh (Green); Mark Andrew Pitkethly (Labour).
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe: Samuel Ackroyd (Labour); Catherine Graham (Green); George Robinson (Conservative)*; Nikki Stocks (Liberal Democrat).
Illingworth and Mixenden: Laura Beesley (Green); Sara Gaunt (Independent); Sean Loftus (Independent); Stephen Padgett (Conservative)**; Nicholas Daniel Proctor (Liberal Democrat); Shane David Taylor (Labour).
Luddenden Foot: Christine Bampton-Smith (Liberal Democrat); Jane Scullion (Labour)*; Jill Smith-Moorhouse (Conservative); Kate Sweeny (Green).
Northowram and Shelf: Elaine Hey (Green); Allen Gary Slingsby (Labour); John Vaughan (Conservative)*.
Ovenden: Anne Edith Baines (Conservative); Sean Bamforth (Liberal Democrat); Danielle Durrans (Labour)*; Finn Jensen (Green).
Park: Sabir Hussain (Green); Samuel James Jackson (Liberal Democrat); Naveed Khan (Conservative); Shakir Saghir (Workers Party); Sadia Zaman (Labour)**.
Rastrick: Andrew Bramley (Green); Peter Judge (Labour); Joseph Paul Stephen Matthews (Conservative)**; Bernadette Denise Stancliffe (Liberal Democrat).
Ryburn: Cordelia Prescott (Green); Rosemary Tatchell (Liberal Democrat); Robert Thornber (Conservative)*; Leah Webster (Labour).
Skircoat: Oliver James Gibson (Conservative); Michael Holdsworth (Liberal Democrat); Ann Kingstone (Labour)*; Robert Orange (Green).
Sowerby Bridge: David Booth (Green); Mark Edwards (Conservative); Diana Margaret Harris (Liberal Democrat); Adam Wilkinson (Labour)*.
Todmorden: Kye Abdul (Liberal Democrat); Brian Matthew Carter (Conservative); Diana Tremayne (Labour)*; Kieran Turner (Green).
Town: Vishal Gupta (Conservative); Elliot Hey (Green); Garry Prashad (Liberal Democrat); Kelly Thornham (Labour)**.
Warley: Sohail Ashfaq (Independent); Stephen Baines (Conservative); Martin Robert Davies (Freedom Alliance); Ashley Evans (Liberal Democrat)*; Ben Jancovich (Labour); Katie Witham (Green).