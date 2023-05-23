The Local Government Boundary Commission has decided that the number of councillors in Calderdale should be 54 – an increase from the current number of 51.

But it wants to hear what residents think, and has launched a ten-week consultation – running until July 31 – so people can have their say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent body says it wants to know which communities should be part of the same ward, what parks, leisure centres or schools people share and what issues neighbouring communities face that they have in common.

The number of councillors could go up

The commission will use local views to help it draw up proposals for new ward boundaries. Then there will be another round of consultation.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Calderdale to help us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will soon be drawing up new wards for Calderdale. We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

"Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.

"It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us.

"Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can give their views: www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/calderdale/feedback