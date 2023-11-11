Calderdale Council looking at taking more control over bin and recycling collections
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillors agreed in the summer to extend the contract of current contractor Suez by two years, to July 31, 2026.
Given market circumstances, this was seen to be the best option at the time but after that councillors are likely to be asked to approve their authority exploring taking the service on via a joint venture.
The preferred option of those considered is working with existing public sector joint venture company The Norse Group to discuss the option, senior councillors are told.
This option would allow Calderdale Council to have greater control over the future direction of the service and any changes arising from legislation, as well as offering assurances of a resilient and reliable service for residents.
It is also identified as offering the best value for money to the council in challenging financial times, Cabinet members who will consider the proposal on Monday (November 13) have been told.
Three other options – extending the current arrangement with Suez, open market tendering, and bringing the whole service back in-house – were also considered by officers but they have recommended the joint venture as the best way forward.
Cabinet members will also be asked to agree a timeline for implementation, which they will then reconsider later.
Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said the council was proud of its waste and recycling record, with the efforts of residents and the increased range of materials collected at kerbside, resulting in consistently high recycling rates and low levels of contamination.
“As we look towards the end of our current waste and recycling contract, it’s important that we can continue to keep up this high level of performance, but also recognise the current challenges faced by the waste industry and deliver good value for money,” she said.
“We’ll consider a number of options for the future of the service and note the report recommendation of further exploring the possibility of entering into a joint venture arrangement.”