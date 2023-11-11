Calderdale Council looking at taking more control over bin and recycling collections

Calderdale Council could explore a joint venture with a company to take its waste and recycling services in hand when the contract with the current provider runs out in two years’ time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors agreed in the summer to extend the contract of current contractor Suez by two years, to July 31, 2026.

Given market circumstances, this was seen to be the best option at the time but after that councillors are likely to be asked to approve their authority exploring taking the service on via a joint venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The preferred option of those considered is working with existing public sector joint venture company The Norse Group to discuss the option, senior councillors are told.

The council is looking at its bin and recycling collecitons

This option would allow Calderdale Council to have greater control over the future direction of the service and any changes arising from legislation, as well as offering assurances of a resilient and reliable service for residents.

It is also identified as offering the best value for money to the council in challenging financial times, Cabinet members who will consider the proposal on Monday (November 13) have been told.

Three other options – extending the current arrangement with Suez, open market tendering, and bringing the whole service back in-house – were also considered by officers but they have recommended the joint venture as the best way forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members will also be asked to agree a timeline for implementation, which they will then reconsider later.

Councillor Jenny Lynn

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said the council was proud of its waste and recycling record, with the efforts of residents and the increased range of materials collected at kerbside, resulting in consistently high recycling rates and low levels of contamination.

“As we look towards the end of our current waste and recycling contract, it’s important that we can continue to keep up this high level of performance, but also recognise the current challenges faced by the waste industry and deliver good value for money,” she said.