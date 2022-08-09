Calderdale Council pledges support for Mixenden Hub scheme

The Council has been working to deliver a sustainable long-term development at the Mixenden Hub site for a significant period. The site has been cleared for some time, with plans in place to construct a new building providing community facilities, including healthcare provision and library services from one site.

Although plans have progressed, there have also been challenges associated with the development, with a number of delays, most notably due to the COVID pandemic. More recently, the project delivery has been further affected due to the withdrawal of a key tenant which was due to provide GP services from the development.

Significant joint work has been undertaken between health and council colleagues to identify a new partner for the project, with consideration for the future of the scheme and impact on the local community. The North Halifax Primary Care Network, with support from the Calderdale Cares Partnership, has now agreed to occupy the space allocated to the healthcare services.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the Mixenden Hub

At the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday 8 August, members agreed to support the delivery of the project with this alternative provision. They also agreed to provide further financial support to the project to account for recent inflationary impacts on the costs. This will be funded by prudential borrowing.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We’re committed to the North Halifax area, supporting its regeneration and the provision of high-quality services - a number of major improvement schemes are already underway and further significant investment is planned for the area.

“These are challenging times, but despite previous setbacks we remain strongly supportive of the future of the Mixenden Hub development. We know how important it is for this project to move forward, delivering important improvements within the heart of Mixenden.