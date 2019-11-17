Calderdale Council ranked in the top five authorities in the country

Calderdale Council has been ranked as one of the top 10 councils in the country.

Public service consultancy, IMPOWER named Calderdale Council in fourt place in its annual ‘Which councils are best?’ report, published today, which is an outstanding jump of nine places since last year.

Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, Robin Tuddenham

IMPOWER ranks 149 local authorities by measuring performance in seven different areas: children’s social care; children with high needs; older people; all age disability; health and social care interface; housing and homelessness; and waste and recycling.

Each council is scored for productivity in each of these areas and ranked accordingly.

The report measures outcomes compared to money spent, demonstrating pound for pound, which councils are spending their money most effectively and getting the best outcomes for residents.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been named as one of the most high performing and efficient local authorities in the country.

"We’ve risen an amazing nine places from last year’s report, which is an outstanding achievement and testament to our significant improvement in performance during the past 12 months.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to our amazing staff at all levels in the Council, who have put in the hard work to deliver this outcome.

"They are realising our Vision2024, they are enterprising and talented, resilient and kind, working in challenging circumstances of high demand and finite resources. I would also want to thank our partners who are a core part of team Calderdale.

“This achievement adds to a long list of highlights for the borough in 2019, including a hugely positive Ofsted report rating Children’s Services ‘good’ and work with children in care and leaving care ‘outstanding’, and a strong Ofsted/CQC Inspection on our work with children with special educational needs and disabilities.

"Last week, we were delighted to be shortlisted for the prestigious Council of the Year category of the 2020 LGC Awards.

“Achievements like these are significant milestones on our journey to realise our ambitions for our Vision2024, a place where you can reach your potential and live a larger life.”