Calderdale Council still owed £80,000 from Shay sponsorship deal

The council signed a sponsorship deal with MBI Consulting Limited, which was based in Sowerby Bridge, in 2015 which saw The Shay stadium renamed as The MBI Shay stadium.

At the time the company was the shirt sponsor for the town's football and rugby clubs.

The deal was worth £120,000 over three years, but the council has only ever received one year's worth of the cash.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “The council is still owed payment as part of the previous Shay Stadium sponsorship deal with MBI Consulting Ltd.“We’ve contacted the company liquidators regarding this claim and will continue to pursue this with them.”

The company was dissolved on February 5, 2019.