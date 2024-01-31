News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Council to hold online Q&A session with the public tomorrow night on budget proposals

Calderdale Council will hold an online Q&A session about their budget proposals tomorrow night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT
Council leader Jane Scullion will be taking questions from the public about the plans alongside Becky McIntyre, director of resources and transformation, and Silvia Dacre, cabinet member for resources.

You will be able to follow the session on our live blog on the Courier website tomorrow night from 7pm.

People can have their say by completing the online survey at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals, or feedback can also be returned by downloading the form at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals which can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to arrive by Wednesday, February 7 to BUDGET CONSULTATION, TOWN HALL, HALIFAX, HX1 1UJ.

Halifax Town HallHalifax Town Hall
The Cabinet budget proposals are available to view online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals.

The proposals will be finalised by the Cabinet on Monday, February 12 and the budget will be agreed at the Annual Budget Council meeting on Monday, February 26.

