Calderdale Council up for national award for local authority of the year

Calderdale Council is celebrating after being shortlisted in the prestigious Council of the Year category of the 2020 LGC Awards.

The awards, which are held annually by the Local Government Chronicle, recognise the best of local government innovation and service delivery.

Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, Robin Tuddenham

The Council has also been shortlisted in the ‘Children’s Services’ category, reflecting sustained improvement and innovation in work with children and young people.

The LGC received over 700 entries for the awards, so to be shortlisted in two categories is a remarkable achievement.

Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, Robin Tuddenham said: “The LGC Awards are extremely competitive and we’re delighted to be finalists in not just one but two categories. It’s a real testament to our hardworking and talented staff.

“To be shortlisted in the flagship ‘Council of the Year’ category in particular is impressive, as it’s the local government equivalent of the ‘Best Picture’ award at the Oscars. It recognises how ambitious we are as a Council, the strength of our partnerships and of our communities and demonstrates how far we’ve come over the past few years.”

The Council’s award submission for the ‘Council of the Year’ category covered the incredible successes and highpoints of the past few years.

Highlights include the launch of Vision2024, an ambitious programme to mark the 50th anniversary of Calderdale; the impact of the re-opening of the Piece Hall which has led the regeneration of Halifax town centre and in December 2018 Ofsted recognised Children’s Services as good with outstanding features after many years in intervention.

The submission from Children’s Services covered the support provided to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities to make sure they are able to achieve their full potential.

The shortlisted organisations will now complete presentations and interviews to a specific judging panel made up of senior and influential figures within local government.

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “The Councils that have been shortlisted for an LGC Award are among the most innovative – and their innovation helps provide the best services for residents, despite local government facing ongoing financial constraint.

“The officers and Councillors of shortlisted Councils deserve enormous credit for thinking of new ways to deliver the best services, ensuring vital services thrive, benefiting everyone who uses them.”

The winners of the LGC Awards will be announced at a ceremony on 18 March 2020 at Grosvenor House, London.