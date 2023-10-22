A councillor wants to know where money available to improve six of Calderdale’s tennis courts is being spent.

Councillor Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) first asked back in March 2022 when £165,000 of Lawn Tennis Association funding given to Calderdale would be spent.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet only agreed to accept the money, to be spread over six courts or parks, in December 2022, said Coun Issott.

“You still cannot tell me which courts or how exactly these courts will benefit,” she said.

Calderdale councillor Felicity Issott has asked when and where the cash given for tennis courts in Calderdale will be spent

“What assurances can you give me that there will not be yet another tennis season go by where Ripponden and Soyland Tennis Club have to play in Northowram due to the quality of courts, and that the money will not continue to sit and be wasted as the price of things accelerates?

“As £165,000 today will get you significantly less, I would imagine, than it would have got in March 2022.”

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said she was aware Coun Issott had quite a lot of correspondence with an officer in charge of sports who had done his best to respond to some of the queries she raised.

“I will certainly take the points back you have raised,” said Coun Lynn.