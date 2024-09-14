Calderdale councillor prompts by-election by stepping down to become MP

A council by-election will be held after the Calder Valley’s newly-elected MP stood down from his councillor role.

Josh Fenton-Glynn was elected as Labour MP in the general election on July 4 and has now resigned as a Calderdale councillor, with a by-election expected to follow.

Mr Fenton-Glynn was councillor for the Calder ward and had already stepped down from his council cabinet role as member for Adults and Health services – that portfolio being taken on by Coun Diana Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden).

He said he would be donating his councillor’s salary for the period in which he filled both roles to Calder Food Support, who serve people in his ward.

Representing Calder ward on the council since first being elected in 2016, Mr Fenton-Glynn was re-elected for Labour in 2021.

On social media he said: “As I’m now Calder Valley’s MP I can’t do both roles justice.

“I waited a couple of months to do so to make it easier for Calderdale’s elections team to run an election for my successor.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been a Labour councillor in Calderdale.

“Despite over a decade of a national government who failed to appreciate or support local government we have a well run administration who avoided the financial issues so many other authorities have been hit with.

“This has been done while showing ambition that allowed us to deliver things from the Piece Hall renovation and leadership on climate change to a towns deals throughout the area.”

Mr Fenton-Glynn’s council roles have also included chairing the flood scrutiny board.

He said: “I hope in my time I’ve also done my best to explain the role of the council and my decisions.

“I hope to continue to do that in my new role

“Thank you to everyone who supported me over the years.”

Labour have chosen their candidate for the by-election – Hebden Royd Town Council stalwart Jonathan Timbers, who will bid to defend the seat for the party.

Mr Fenton-Glynn was Labour’s candidate for the Calder Valley parliamentary seat three times previously, in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 general elections.