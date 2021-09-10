Calderdale councillors' allowances and expenses revealed

Figures are published monthly and annually under the Council’s Members’ Allowances Scheme, and include members’ basic allowance (MBA), special responsibility allowance (SRA), for example Cabinet or leadership status or scrutiny committee status (some for roles as chairman or vice-chairman), travel and subsistence, dependent carer allowance, mayoral allowance, and co-optee’s allowances.

The council publishes the monthly and annual figures via dataworks.calderdale.gov.uk accessible on its website.

The figures for August 2021 were as follows:

Councillors expenses in Calderdale

Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,055.83 (Member SRA – Cabinet), totalling £1,935.75.

Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib-Dem, Warley), £879.92 (MBA).

Angie Gallagher (Lab, Elland), £879.92 (MBA) and £263.92 (Member SRA – Flooding Scrutiny Panel – Chair), totalling £1,143.84.

Andrew Johnson (co-opted member), £31.91 (Co-opted Member Allowance).

Ann Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat), £879.92 (MBA).

Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) £879.92 (MBA) and £659.92 (Member SRA – Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Bolard – Chair), totalling £1,539.84.

Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), £879.92 (MBA).

Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse), £879.92 (MBA).

Bryan Smith (Lab, Ovenden), £879.92 (MBA).

Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat), £879.92 (MBA).

Colin Raistrick (Ind, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe), £879.92 (MBA) and £659.92 (Member SRA – Scrutiny), totalling £1,539.84.

Daniel Sutherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), £879.92 (MBA).

Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), £879.92 (MBA).

David Gott (co-opted member), £31.91 (Co-opted Member Allowance).

David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe), £879.92 (MBA).

Dave Young (Lab, Calder), £879.92 (MBA).

Diana Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden), £879.92 (MBA).

Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), £879.92 (MBA) and £659.92 (Member SRA – Governance and Business Committee – Chair), totalling £1,539.84.

Faisal Shoukat (Lab, Park), £879.92 (MBA).

George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe), £879.92 (MBA).

Helen Rivron (Lab, Ovenden), £879.92 (MBA).

Hilary Barber (co-opted member), £31.91 (Co-opted Member Allowance) and £263.92 (Member SRA – Committee – Standards), totalling £295.83.

Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) £879.92 (MBA), £659.92 (Member SRA Scrutiny), and £263.25 (Deputy Mayor’s allowance), totalling £1,803.09.

Jacob Cook (Con, Greetland and Stainland), £879.92 (MBA).

James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley), £879.92 (MBA) and £527.92 (Member SRA – Party Leader Lib Dem Group), totalling £1,407.84.

Guy Beech (Con, Illingworth and Mixenden), £879.92 (MBA)

Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,319.92 (Member SRA – Deputy Leader of the Council), totalling £2,199.84.

Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,055.83 (Member SRA – Cabinet), totalling £1,935.75.

John Ford (Con, Elland), £879.92 (MBA).

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,055.83 (Member SRA – Cabinet), totalling £1,935.75.

Megan Swift (Lab, Town), £879.92 (MBA) and £263.92 (Member SRA – Appeals Panel – Chair), totalling £1,143.84.

Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat), £879.82 (MBA).

Mohammad Naeem (Lab, Park), minus £624,46 (MBA), repaid. Coun Naeem passed away in July.

Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), £879.92 (MBA).

Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf), £879.92 (MBA) and £659.92 (Member SRA – Place Scrutiny – Chair), totalling £1,539.84.

Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick), £879.92 (MBA).

Bob Metcalfe (Lab, Town), £879.92 (MBA).

Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn), £879.92 (MBA).

Roger Taylor (Ind, Northowram and Shelf), £879.92 (MBA).

Roisin Cavanagh (Lab, Luddenden Foot), £879.92 (MBA).

Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) £879.92 (MBA) and £531.58 (Member SRA – Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board – Deputy Chair), totalling £1,411.50.

Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,055.83 (Member SRA – Cabinet), totalling £1,935.75.

Shelagh Hirst (co-opted member), £31.91 (Co-opted Member Allowance).

Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,055.83 (Member SRA – Cabinet), totalling £1,935.75.

Sophie Whittaker (Con, Rastrick), £879.92 (MBA) and £531.58 (Member SRA – West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel), totalling £1,411.50.

Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), £879.92 (MBA) and £527.92 (Member SRA – Licensing and Regulatory Committee – Chair), totalling £1,407.84.

Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf), £879.92 (MBA) and £527.92 (Member SRA – Committee – Audit), totalling £1,407.84.

Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn), £879.92 (MBA) and £1,055.83 (Member SRA – Opposition Leader), totalling £1,935.75.

Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), £879.92 (MBA).

Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden), £879.92 (MBA).

Chris Pillai (Con, Rastrick), £879.92 (MBA) and £934.17 (Member SRA – Mayor’s allowance), totalling £1,814.09.

Tim Swift (Lab, Town), £879.92 (MBA) and £2,639.75 (Member SRA – Leader of the Council), totalling £3,519.67.

Tina Benton (Con, Brighouse), £879.92 (MBA).

Valerie Stevens (co-opted member), £31.91.

Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland), £879.92 (MBA) and £791.83 (Member SRA – Planning – Chair), totalling £1,671.75.