Calderdale councillors asked to approve £5.7m use of reserves to plug gap after budget overspend

By John Greenwood
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Calderdale Council overspent its revenue budget by £5.7m last year, final final financial out-turn figures for 2023-24 show.

Throughout the year, the council has reported overspends each quarter while departments work to make savings, and the final out-turn figure was £1m less than the overspend forecast in February at the council year’s three-quarter mark.

When they meet on Monday, July 8, senior cabinet councillors will be asked to note the position, and approve use of £5.7m from unallocated reserves to plug the gap.

They will also be asked to agree to retain general fund unallocated balances of £6.48m to help deal with future uncertainties.

Halifax Town Hall

Social care packages for adults and children were overspent by around £15m.

Although allowances have been made in budgeting for these, exact demand is hard to predict, councillors have heard previously, with social care now taking up around 70 per cent of the authority’s revenue – day-to-day spending – budget.

The report also shows where savings reduced the deficit, around £12.8m including from central costs, and some agreed use of reserves (£409,000).

In terms of social care, adults and all-ages disability and mental health packages overspend by just over £7m, while children’s early intervention and safeguarding packages were overspent by just over £8m.

External residential placements for children are overspending by £2.8m – the cost of placements is increasing so whilst the number of placements have not significantly increased, cost has, says the report.

Special needs transport, which has to be provided for some pupils who quality, is also overspent by £280,000.

