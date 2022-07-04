Calderdale Council's cabinet expected to approve Local Plan consultation

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will consider the proposed changes and this will then pave the way for a final public consultation, says the council.

Effectively, they are asked to approve the changes going out to consultation – not to do so would leave the council in limbo.

The draft plan, which if approved will shape where thousands of new homes could be built in Calderdale into the mid 2030s, has been controversial, particularly among communities in south east Calderdale, where among other sites two Garden Suburbs could be created.

Halifax

The council received a letter from the independent Planning Inspector Katie Child in March, outlining her interim findings on the draft Local Plan following the completion of the stage fou Examination in Public hearing sessions in January 2022.

The Inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to consider a range of issues relating to the draft Local Plan, including housing, employment, transport, town centres and retailing and climate change.

The main modifications were recommended by the Planning Inspector to make sure that Calderdale’s Local Plan is sound and legally compliant.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the discussion was another marker along the way.

“We’ve now reached a really significant milestone in our progress towards the final adoption of our Local Plan.

“Once in place this will make sure that we are able to manage development in Calderdale effectively in the future.

“The plan underpins our commitment to protecting our heritage, our beautiful countryside and the distinctive character of our local towns whilst allowing us to develop the sustainably built homes that our communities need.

“The Local Plan also ensures we can develop the facilities and infrastructure required to support this growth and secure the investment that we need to do this,” she said.

If agreed by the Cabinet the Main Modifications will be published, together with the Sustainability Appraisal and Habitat Regulation Assessment, for public consultation between July 29 and September 19, 2022.

All the Main Modifications documents will be available to view online and in libraries and other council buildings.

The Planning Inspector will need to consider responses received during the public consultation and should then be in a position to issue her final report – the council can then proceed to adopt the Calderdale Local Plan, it says.