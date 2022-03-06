Calderdale families offered support in receiving £150 Council Tax rebate

Residents living in households in Council Tax bands A- D (excluding second or empty properties), will be eligible for the rebate.

This means that around 83,000 households in Calderdale could benefit from the payment.

The quickest way to receive the rebate is to sign up for Direct Debit payments.

Supporting is being offered to local families to receive £150 Council Tax rebate

Residents who pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit will receive the rebate payment automatically following payment of the first direct debit instalment for the Council Tax year 2022/23.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Councillor Silvia Dacre, said: “As the cost of living continues to increase, we know that this will be a worrying time for many local families; those who were just about managing, could now be facing financial difficulties. We’re committed to supporting those who are struggling and will be using the funding available to us to help as many families as we can.

“This Council Tax rebate scheme will provide £150 for Band A – D properties and we want to make the process of receiving this payment as easy as possible for eligible households. The quickest way to receive the rebate is by signing up to pay by Direct Debit, if you don’t already. This means that the rebate will be automatically paid into the account details we hold in our records.

“We’re developing a process for those who choose not to pay by Direct Debit and also working to implement the Discretionary Scheme to distribute further funding to support those are struggling, but who are not eligible for this rebate.”

Work is taking place to develop an application process for those who do not currently pay by Direct Debit. More information will be available soon as to how the Council will collect the information required and process the payment.

There is time for residents to sign up to pay by Direct Debit before April 1 to receive the rebate directly into their accounts.

The Council is also set to receive further Government funding to help households who are struggling, but whose property does not qualify for the rebate scheme. This Discretionary Scheme will be implemented as soon as possible, and more details will be shared when available.