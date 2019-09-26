Calderdale green space to be freed up in plans to build more affordable homes

The first stage for creating more affordable home in Calderdale could be begin if proposals to free up the land are agreed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet.

Cabinet Members will consider plans to make Council-owned land on Horley Green Road, Claremount, available for a new housing development.

If agreed, this could bring around 29 much-needed new homes to the area.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said: “We have a target to build 193 good-quality new affordable homes per year, and as part of the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership, we’re committed to releasing land to encourage development.

“The available open space on Horley Green Road gives us the opportunity to bring additional homes to an area where there is a real need, and to support local construction jobs and training.”

Calderdale Council and Together Housing launched the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership in 2018 to deliver up to 650 new affordable homes by 2024.

It is recommended that the Council transfer ownership of the open space in Claremount to Together Housing to progress the proposed housing development, which would have the benefit of being sustainable and close to local facilities and transport links.

The Cabinet meeting will take place at 6pm on Monday 30 September 2019 at Halifax Town Hall.