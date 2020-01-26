Calderdale group steps up campaign over Todmorden bandstand

Campaigners working to persuade Calderdale Council to make their town park’s bandstand a community asset transferred to them are keeping the issue in the public eye through exhibitions and artwork.

Todmorden group Save Our Bandstand have been given an extended period by Calderdale Council to come up with funding and proposals to restore the vandalised but historic bandstand in Centre Vale Park.

The building, which has now been Grade II listed as the last surviving example of its type in the country, dates back to 1914 but a large part of it was destroyed in an arson attack 20 years ago and restored by the council.

Musicians from traditional brass bands to rock groups have played on its stage.

But following acts of vandalism which have seen it closed and fenced off for safety reasons for most of the last decade, last summer the council’s Cabinet voted to demolish it and replace it with a more durable performance space.

The campaign group persuaded councillors to mothball the decision to give them time to come up with a plan which could lead to it being transferred to their care, campaigners agreeing key elements must be the bandstand will be used as a community space going ahead with the aim of using it for more than just music.

A petition signed by well over 2,000 people asking the council not to demolish it is believed to have been the biggest the authority has received and led to the issue being debated at full council, with news late last year of Historic England’s listing the building following, although this does not mean it cannot be demolished.

To further raise the issue’s profile Save Our Bandstand are running an exhibition at Todmorden Information Centre, Burnley Road, through to the end of February, which will tell its history and the story of how it was heritage listed, and if anyone has any photographs, memorabilia, or stories to tell they would be welcomed with an eye on an online archive too.

And through March a display of bandstand artwork – including work with Todmorden High School students – will run at the Platform One gallery on Todmorden Railway Station.

Anyone wishing to contribute to either or to find out more about what the group is trying to achieve can email todmordencommunitybandstand@gmail.com and there is also a Save Our Bandstand Facebook page (S O B) with more details.

Among those lending their support is internationally known singer-songwriter Steve Tilston, now based in nearby Hebden Bridge, who has worked with artists including Bert Jansch, the Ballet Rambert, John Renbourn, Fairport Convention and Ralph McTell over the years.

He has appeared on BBC television’s Later…with Jools Holland and his song “The Reckoning” won Best Original Song in the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The 2015 Hollywood film Danny Collins, starring Al Pacino, was based on the story of Steve’s “lost” letter from The Beatles’ John Lennon.

In his message to the campaign Steve said: “For the time it was built the bandstand in Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park is quite revolutionary in its design and concept.

“The tiered stage, and the special soundboards behind and above the players, are arranged to provide a very high level of acoustic performance, and it still remains a highly functional design.

“It is a very special feature of the town and it deserves to be preserved.”