Calderdale health chiefs monitoring Government travel guidance as infection rates rise in neighbouring authorities
Calderdale’s Public Health team is monitoring closely Government guidance issued to neighbouring areas where the new variant of COVID-19 is spreading fastest.
Kirklees and Burnley, on the boundaries of Calderdale, are among eight areas where the Government is advising not to meet indoors.
Calderdale Council’s Consultant in Public Health, Ben Leaman, said: “As COVID restrictions continue to ease across the country it is incredibly important that we all continue to play our part to help prevent cases rising in the borough.
“Rates in Calderdale increased by 48 per cent last week and with the risk of new variants that may spread more easily, it’s especially important that we all do what we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.
“We continue to follow government guidance and are paying close attention to the additional advice issued for areas where the new variant is spreading fastest.
“These areas include neighbouring Kirklees and Burnley, with government advice recommending avoiding travelling in and out of these areas unless it is essential, for example for work, if you cannot work from home, or education.
“The best way to prevent the virus spreading is for us all to follow the ‘five big things’.
“This clear and simple guidance will help to keep people safe and reduce the opportunity for new variants to develop and spread,” he said.
The “five big things” are: everyone keeping their distance and limit mixing with people they do not live with; wearing a face covering where necessary, unless medically exempt; self-isolating if testing positive or are a contact of someone who has tested positive; meeting others outside where possible, and if not then let the fresh air in; booking a vaccine when invited by the NHS.