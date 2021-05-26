Calderdale health chiefs monitoring Government travel guidance as infection rates rise in neighbouring authorities

Kirklees and Burnley, on the boundaries of Calderdale, are among eight areas where the Government is advising not to meet indoors.

Calderdale Council’s Consultant in Public Health, Ben Leaman, said: “As COVID restrictions continue to ease across the country it is incredibly important that we all continue to play our part to help prevent cases rising in the borough.

“Rates in Calderdale increased by 48 per cent last week and with the risk of new variants that may spread more easily, it’s especially important that we all do what we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.

View of Hebden Bridge town centre

“We continue to follow government guidance and are paying close attention to the additional advice issued for areas where the new variant is spreading fastest.

“These areas include neighbouring Kirklees and Burnley, with government advice recommending avoiding travelling in and out of these areas unless it is essential, for example for work, if you cannot work from home, or education.

“The best way to prevent the virus spreading is for us all to follow the ‘five big things’.

“This clear and simple guidance will help to keep people safe and reduce the opportunity for new variants to develop and spread,” he said.