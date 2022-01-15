Calderdale homes to be part of £10m project to help them save money on energy bills

The project, which will be part funded through the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, was presented to the Combined Authority’s Climate, Energy and Environment Committee meeting.

It will involve the installation of a number of energy saving measures such as external wall insulation and double glazing in homes which are currently rented through housing associations across West Yorkshire.

WYCA is looking to help homes cut their energy bills

It is expected to create 185 jobs and support five apprenticeships.

The measures will save approximately 450 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Members of the Committee heard how this project is one of many being funded by the Combined Authority to help the region achieve its ambition of being a net zero carbon economy by 2038 at the latest.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Tackling the climate emergency gives us an opportunity to invest in projects which really make a difference to peoples’ lives.

“It’s vital that we ensure no one is left behind in the transition to a net zero economy and that all communities feel the benefit.

“Improving energy efficiency in homes will not only help our region lower its carbon emissions, but it will also enable people to save money on their ever-increasing bills, tackle fuel poverty and create new skilled jobs.”

The Combined Authority has submitted a bid for £5 million to the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and the remaining £5 million has already been secured through match funding from the housing associations.

A decision on the funding bid is expected later this month and the work to improve energy efficiency in homes should be completed by January 2023.

The Combined Authority has partnered with nine housing associations across Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.