Claims against Calderdale Labour Party over its financial arrangements with one of the borough’s music venues in a building the party owns have been raised by opposition politicians.

Questions raised about the issue were answered by leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, at a full council meeting.

Last week, the BBC reported that former Labour adviser Prof Rebecca Boden alleged she was targeted with abuse after raising concerns the party was failing to declare thousands of pounds of annual income, arguing the party in Calderdale had not properly accounted for its ownership and rent earned from the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge.

She alleged the party had failed to declare the building and its annual rental income to the Electoral Commission, reported the BBC, with the building owned by the national Labour party but responsibility for its management resting with the local party in Calder Valley.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club in Holme Street

After raising her concerns and the ensuing issues, Prof Boden resigned as treasurer of the local branch in May 2024 before leaving the party later the same year.

The issue sparked correspondence from Calderdale’s Conservatives to Calderdale Council’s chief executive Robin Tuddenham in his role as returning officer about potential implications for compliance with electoral funding regulations, while Reform UK Calderdale members say their party has written to the Electoral Commission questioning whether there have been potential breaches of legislation.

Calderdale’s Liberal Democrats raised the issue at a full council meeting.

Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said it was well known there are strong links between the club and Labour in Calderdale.

“Recently there have been allegations in relation to the club, its ownership, where the funds go and even suggestions in relation to possible tax evasion,” he said.

“Clearly, the residents of Calderdale have an interest in relation to these suggestions."

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was sometimes difficult to know what was appropriate for debate in the chamber, and this was not to do with the council or councillors.

But she went on: “For the avoidance of doubt, shall we say, in order to answer very clearly your question, let me just say that the Labour Party nationally is liaising with the Electoral Commission and the constituency party is also seeking independent financial advice.

“Neither His Majesty’s HMRC or the Electoral Commission have opened an investigation into this matter.

“And comments around conduct have been investigated and referred to the Labour Party’s complaints department and the constituency, as I said, is seeking independent advice.

“There have been no complaints received by the party’s complaints department, for or on behalf of individuals, regarding some of the accusations made.”

Coun Scullion said she thought it was important that in the council chamber councillors focused on things that were to do with the council, but she hoped some of the things she said indicated reassurance in relation to the matters Coun Evans raised.

