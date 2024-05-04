Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party held seven of the seats they were defending going into the contest and also took three wards from the Conservatives.

The only blip for Labour leader Coun Jane Scullion, who held her own Luddenden Foot seat comfortably, was losing Park ward to the Workers Party who won their first seat on the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives had a good set of results last time these seats were contested in 2021 but lost Illingworth and Mixenden, Ryburn and Rastrick, all to Labour, and Northowram and Shelf to the Greens, without making any compensatory gains elsewhere this year.

Calderdale Election count 2024

It was steady for the Liberal Democrats, who held both seats they were defending, Warley and Greetland and Stainland – the latter by group leader Paul Bellenger.

The results leave Labour on 30 seats – up two, with a nine-seat majority over all other parties.

The Conservatives hold 11 seats – down four - the Liberals have six as before, the Green Party have three – up one - and the Workers Party one – up one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour will effectively keep their advantage for two years, with a fallow election year next year before potentially all seats will be up for grabs – and maybe some extra – following a Boundary Commission recommendation.

Josh Fenton Glynn

Danielle Durrans set Labour’s ball rolling by comfortably holding Ovenden and the party took its first Conservative scalp of the day when Leah Webster ousted sitting Conservative Robert Thornber in Ryburn.

Liberal Democrat group leader Paul Bellenger was 700 votes clear of his nearest challenger to hold Greetland and Stainland, and Conservatives were cheered when George Robinson held Hipperholme and Lightcliffe with a more than 900 vote majority.

Then it was Labour back in the driving seat as first Adam Wilkinson held Sowerby Bridge, then Shane Taylor took Illingworth and Mixenden from the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour were soon over the line in terms of continuing control of the council as Josh Fenton-Glynn in Calder, Diana Tremayne at Todmorden and group leader Jane Scullion in Luddenden Foot all chalked up some whopping four figure majorities.

George Robinson

Coun Fenton-Glynn, who is his party’s candidate-elect for the Calder Valley Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming General Election, was almost 2,400 votes clear of his nearest rival.

It was another blow to the Conservatives when Peter Judge took Rastrick for Labour, more comforting for them when Geraldine Carter returned to local politics by holding Brighouse, fending off a challenge from Labour’s Frank Darnley, who was just 85 votes behind.

Mayor-elect Ann Kingstone was home comfortably for Labour in Skircoat, before the Greens made it a hat-trick of seats in Northowram and Shelf with Elaine Hey’s 1,500 majority, ousting the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Thornham held Town ward for Labour but the next seat up had been Labour held but went to the Workers Party, where Shakir Saghir said the issue of Gaza had been extremely important to constituents in Park ward.

Paul Bellenger

Elland had seen Labour removing support from its listed candidate pending investigation over a social media retweet and in the event Peter Hunt came through to hold the seat for the Conservatives.

This year’s Mayor of Calderdale rounded out the results – Ashley Evans comfortably home in Warley for the Liberal Democrats.

RESULTS

* = elected

BRIGHOUSE

Kim Atkinson (Green) 445

Geraldine Carter (Conservative) 1163

Frank Darnley (Labour) 1078

Jennie Rigg (Liberal Democrat) 126

Maj: 85

CON HOLD

CALDER

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour) 3008

Christopher David Lee (Conservative) 574

Mark Stanley (Green) 638

Chris Wadsworth (Liberal Democrat) 222

Maj: 2370

LAB HOLD

ELLAND

Barry Crossland (Green) 446

Peter Hunt (Conservative) 786

Khuram Majid (Labour) 700

Richard Phillips (Liberal Democrat) 574

Maj: 86

CON HOLD

GREETLAND AND STAINLAND

Paul Bellenger (Liberal Democrat) 1526

Alex Greenwood (Conservative) 806

Jacquelyn Haigh (Green) 240

Mark Andrew Pitkethly (Labour) 420

Maj: 720

LIB DEM HOLD

HIPPERHOLME AND LIGHTCLIFFE

Samuel Ackroyd (Labour) 934

Catherine Graham (Green) 299

George Robinson (Conservative) 1846

Nikki Stocks (Liberal Democrat) 122

Maj: 912

CON HOLD

ILLINGWORTH AND MIXENDEN

Laura Beesley (Green) 169

Sara Gaunt (Independent) 135

Sean Loftus (Independent) 143

Stephen Padgett (Conservative) 640

Nicholas Daniel Proctor (Liberal Democrat) 79

Shane David Taylor (Labour) 1168

Maj: 528

LAB GAIN

LUDDENDEN FOOT

Christine Bampton-Smith (Liberal Democrat) 307

Jane Scullion (Labour) 1862

Jill Smith-Moorhouse (Conservative) 731

Kate Sweeny (Green) 295

Maj: 1131

LAB HOLD

NORTHOWRAM AND SHELF

Elaine Hey (Green) 2275

Allen Gary Slingsby (Labour) 327

John Vaughan (Conservative) 737

Maj: 1538

GREEN GAIN

OVENDEN

Anne Edith Baines (Conservative) 358

Sean Bamforth (Liberal Democrat) 188

Danielle Durrans (Labour) 919

Finn Jensen (Green) 166

Maj: 561

LAB HOLD

PARK

Sabir Hussain (Green) 953

Samuel James Jackson (Liberal Democrat) 190

Naveed Khan (Conservative) 164

Shakir Saghir (Workers Party) 1643

Sadia Zaman (Labour) 758

Maj: 690

WORKERS PARTY GAIN

RASTRICK

Andrew Bramley (Green) 237

Peter Judge (Labour) 1317

Joseph Paul Stephen Matthews (Conservative) 1151

Bernadette Denise Stancliffe (Liberal Democrat) 165

Maj: 166

LAB GAIN

RYBURN

Cordelia Prescott (Green) 197

Rosemary Tatchell (Liberal Democrat) 165

Robert Thornber (Conservative) 1270

Leah Webster (Labour) 1554

Maj: 284

LAB GAIN

SKIRCOAT

Oliver James Gibson (Conservative) 950

Michael Holdsworth (Liberal Democrat) 309

Ann Kingstone (Labour) 1932

Robert Orange (Green) 558

Maj: 982

LAB HOLD

SOWERBY BRIDGE

David Booth (Green) 295

Mark Edwards (Conservative) 695

Diana Margaret Harris (Liberal Democrat) 167

Adam Wilkinson (Labour) 1702

Maj: 1007

LAB HOLD

TODMORDEN

Kye Abdul (Liberal Democrat) 160

Brian Matthew Carter (Conservative) 525

Diana Tremayne (Labour) 1919

Kieran Turner (Green) 495

Maj: 1394

LAB HOLD

TOWN

Vishal Gupta (Conservative) 839

Elliot Hey (Green) 329

Garry Prashad (Liberal Democrat) 103

Kelly Thornham (Labour) 1160

Maj: 321

LAB HOLD

WARLEY

Sohail Ashfaq (Independent) 557

Stephen Baines (Conservative) 350

Martin Robert Davies (Freedom Alliance) 139

Ashley Evans (Liberal Democrat) 1153

Ben Jancovich (Labour) 660

Katie Witham (Green) 274

Maj: 493