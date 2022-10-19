Mr Whittaker, who is MP for the Calder Valley, is said to have resigned from the post after the vote this evening which he is reported to have told fellow Conservatives was a confidence vote in the Government.

Chief Whip Wendy Morton is also reported to have stepped down from her position.

There has also been talk of some disruption in the chamber surrounding the vote.

Craig Whittaker MP

As reported by the Courier earlier today, a message from Mr Whittaker to other Tory MPs leaked by national news outlets, said: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the Government.

"I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this," said the message.

Fracking was stopped in 2019 following opposition from environmentalists and concerns over earth tremors.

But last month, Liz Truss announced it would restart as part of a plan to limit rising energy costs.

A motion was put forward by Labour which was voted on this evening offering the chance to overturn the decision.

It was defeated.

Whips are MPs or Lords appointed by each party in Parliament to help organise their party's contribution to parliamentary business.

One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants.

