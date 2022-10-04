New parking priorities, aimed at increasing the management of what types of parking spaces are available, and where, in the borough will be discussed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday (October 10).

They will be asked to adopt seven principles of a parking strategy, including prioritising public transport and active travel – such as cycling and walking – needs over cars where space is tight.

There will also be more targeted use of short-stay and long-stay parking.

Bull Green Car Park in Halifax

Commuters and employees will be encouraged to park further away from shopping and commercial centres, with spaces there reduced where “good sustainable transport alternatives exist”, says the briefing paper for councillors.

On-street parking will be prioritised as short -stay in or near shopping or commercial centres – with adequate provision for deliveries and for blue badge holders – and, where there are no competing demands, to meet residents’ needs.

Shopping and commercial areas will also see mostly short-stay in off-street parking areas such as car parks.

In a hierarchy of users, the priority pecking order for on-street space will be for emergency services, funerals and health emergencies, the blue badge holders, residents, “essential” business users, short stay shoppers and visitors, long stay shoppers and visitors – and lastly employees and commuters.

The latter will be encouraged to use long-stay car parks further away from shopping and commercial centres.

For off-street space, such as car parks, the hierarchy will be blue badge holders, short-stay shoppers and visitors, long-stay shoppers and visitors and, lastly, employees and commuters.

Another aim of the plan is reduce carbon emissions – road transport creating around 41 per cent of Calderdale’s – and better infrastructure for electric vehicle charging will be needed.

Any financial implications of the policy, if adopted, have not been given at this stage.

The paper acknowledges that separate plans will be needed to recognise the varied and differing needs of Calderdale’s six market towns – Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.