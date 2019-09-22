Calderdale political group leaders named as General Election candidates

Leaders of two of Calderdale Council’s political groups will contest seats if a snap General Election is called.

Last September Coun Scott Benton (Brighouse), Leader of the Conservative Group, was selected by Blackpool Conservatives to fight the Blackpool South seat, which is held by Labour’s Gordon Marsden.

And this week Liberal Democrat Group Leader Coun James Baker has been selected by his party to fight a seat closer to home – the Halifax seat, held by Labour MP Holly Lynch.

Both councillors have experience of fighting General Election campaigns, albeit unsuccessfully, before.

Coun Benton fought Huddersfield for the Conservatives in the 2017 national poll and the same election saw Coun Baker contest the Halifax seat for the first time for the Liberal Democrats.

Labour councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, who serves Calder ward, has already been chosen to fight the Calder Valley seat for the party, held by Conservative MP Craig Whittaker.

Coun Fenton-Glynn has twice contested the seat previously.