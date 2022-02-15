During the week beginning Monday February 21, the sand filter system is being replaced at Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge pools.

This will require the closure of the teaching pool from Monday February 21 to Wednesday February 23 at Brighouse and from Wednesday February 23 to Friday February 25 at Sowerby Bridge.

The main pool will remain open throughout as there are two filters on these pools which can be replaced at different times.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse leisure centre and swimming pool

However, due to the teaching pool being out of action, a revised timetable is in place at both sites whilst the work is taking place.

Users of both centres are encouraged to check timetables before their visit, as pool space will be limited, particularly in evenings as swimming lessons usually held in the teaching pool between 4pm and 7pm will be accommodated in the main pool - there will be no public swimming during this time.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “This essential maintenance ensures that the water quality in our swimming pools is of the highest standard. The sand filters do an important job of cleaning the water and filtering impurities, allowing clean water to be returned to the pool.

“As the smaller size of our teaching pools mean that there’s only one filter, it’s necessary for us to completely close these pools whilst the work is being carried out. We’ve amended our timetables as a result and during half term week we advise swimmers to check on the website before visiting.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause and know there’s never a good time to limit access at our much-used and much-loved facilities. However, this work will ensure the water quality remains at a high standard and our customers can continue to enjoy a clean and safe swimming experience.”

The work has been scheduled for the half-term break when centres are usually quieter, and every effort has been taken to accommodate as many swimming sessions as possible the Council has said.

Timetables will return to normal from week beginning Monday February 28, following the half term break. From this date it will also no longer be necessary to prebook lane swimming sessions.