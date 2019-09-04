Calderdale pub demolition plans withdrawn by developers

Plans to demolish a Calderdale pub to build new houses have been withdrawn.

Outline proposals were submitted to Calderdale Council to demolish The Waiters Arms pub in Sowerby Bridge and build six new properties.

The application site on Tuel Lane/Bright Street included the use of the whole site area, including the garden space to the rear of the exiting public house.

It ws proposed to create semi detached properties with two and three bedrooms.

In the application it reveals that the current occupants have expressed concerns that the business is no longer viable due to the reduction of custom.

This is mainly down to public houses no longer being used in out of town locations according to the report submitted to the Council .

However, it has been revealed that the plans have been withdrawn by the developers.